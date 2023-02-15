Linda A. Tobias

June 11, 1949 - Feb. 7, 2023

Linda A. Tobias, 73, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

She was born June 11, 1949 in Racine, WI to the late Charles and Arline (Lamb) Tobias. She was a graduate of Washington Park High School.

Linda enjoyed spending time with family and her grandchildren. Her wonderful talent of cake making, cake decorating and making chocolate candy was for many to enjoy.

Survivors are a son, Louis (Trisha) Tobias; a sister, Julia (Michael) Bowen; a brother, Lester Lamb; four grandchildren: Gregory, Melanie, Mackenzie, Rylee; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Charles Tobias, Russell Tobias, Mitchell Lamb and Dennis Tobias.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville, WI assisted the family.