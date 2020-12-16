Linda A. Plouff
February 15, 1949 - November 28, 2020
RACINE – Linda A. Plouff, 71, passed away at home on November 28, 2020.
Linda was born in Milwaukee on February 15, 1949 to the late Harry and Angeline (nee: Becker) Schrank. She married Henry W. Plouff celebrating more than forty years together. He preceded her in death on January 19, 2013. Linda enjoyed karaoke, gambling, spending time with her grandchildren and her dogs, Willie, Freddie and Pennie and grand-dogs Scooby and Kelly. Linda was an active member of the Women of the Moose, Racine Chapter 631.
Survivors include her children, Candyce “Kandi” Plouff and Nicole (Raymond) Horn; grandsons, Dylan Plouff and Connor Horn; great-grandson, Noel Tobar; step son, David Guyant; step grandchildren, Cody Guyant and Cailie (Nik) Mlynarski; and step great grandson, Ben Mlynarski. Linda is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters Lois Wildes and Lee McDonald and Brother Richard Schrank.
A short outdoor prayer service for Linda will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family which will be donated to a charity in Linda's honor.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
