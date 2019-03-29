Try 3 months for $3
Linda A. Cannell

November 12, 1959 – March 25, 2019

RACINE – Linda Ann (nee: Short) Cannell, age 59, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on Monday, March 25, 2019.

Surviving Linda are her mother, Sally Lane; children, Tiffany (nee: Cannell ) Mercer and William Cannell III; son-in-law, Seth Mercer; grandson, Kaiden Mercer, fiancé, Brian Fehl; brother Tommy Lane; in-laws; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends – too numerous to mention all by name. Linda was preceded in death by her father, James Short, and brothers; James Short and Daniel Short.

A gathering celebrating Linda’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. In memory of Linda, offer a kind deed to someone in need.

