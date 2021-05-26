Lily 'Lil' Anne Ertel

February 1, 1925—May 23, 2021
RACINE—Lily Ann “Lil” Ertel, passed away Sunday May 23, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Rhinelander, WI on February 1, 1925, she was the ninth of ten children of the late Charles and Lily (nee Roberts) Lakosky.
On September 2, 1950 at St. Philomena’s Catholic Church, in Denver, CO, Lily Anne was united in marriage to the love of her life, Harold Ertel. She graduated from Holy Family School of Nursing in Manitowoc, WI in 1947. She viewed her nursing career as a ministry and was a Registered Nurse for many years at St. Mary’s Hospital in Racine. A longtime member of St. Rita Catholic Church and the 3rd Order of Augustinians, she belonged to Christian Mothers, volunteered for the homeless shelter and served as a senior companion. Lily Anne had a strong devotion to prayer and recited the rosary daily. An avid bridge player and antique doll collector, she also loved crossword puzzles and playing Scrabble with her grandchildren. Known as the family historian, she wrote touching poems and essays to mark every important family event.
Surviving are her children: Thomas, of Chicago, IL, Harold (Marie), Richard (Susan), and Nancy Albro, all of Racine and Anne (David) Sawasky of Goodlettsville, TN; devoted grandchildren: Peter Albro of Madison, WI, Rachel (Chris) Neil of West Allis, Sarah Sawasky of Minneapolis, MN, Nicholas Sawasky of West Valley, UT, Michael Sawasky of Lisle, IL, Alisa Ertel of West Allis, WI, Jacob Ertel of Waukesha, WI, Lily Ertel of Racine and many other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her nine siblings: Charles, Alice, George, Sylvester, Matthew, Harold, John, Robert, and Sr. Mary Robert (Joan). She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Lily Anne’s life will be held Friday, May 28, 2021, 11:00 AM at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave, Racine, with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to gather for visitation on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Maresh-Meredith Funeral Home, 803 Main St. from 5:00-7:00 PM, also on Friday, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. The service will also be livestreamed at St. Rita website, https://www.st-ritas.org. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to St. Rita Catholic Church or The Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, Manitowoc, WI have been suggested by the family.
The family wishes to thank caregivers Lecia Benske, Tanya Block and Ascension Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
