Lily 'Lil' Anne Ertel

On September 2, 1950 at St. Philomena’s Catholic Church, in Denver, CO, Lily Anne was united in marriage to the love of her life, Harold Ertel. She graduated from Holy Family School of Nursing in Manitowoc, WI in 1947. She viewed her nursing career as a ministry and was a Registered Nurse for many years at St. Mary’s Hospital in Racine. A longtime member of St. Rita Catholic Church and the 3rd Order of Augustinians, she belonged to Christian Mothers, volunteered for the homeless shelter and served as a senior companion. Lily Anne had a strong devotion to prayer and recited the rosary daily. An avid bridge player and antique doll collector, she also loved crossword puzzles and playing Scrabble with her grandchildren. Known as the family historian, she wrote touching poems and essays to mark every important family event.