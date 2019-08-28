March 28, 1947 – August 25, 2019
RACINE-Lillie Bell (nee: King) Graham, age 72, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her residence in Racine, Wisconsin.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 12:00pm in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the Chapel from 10:00am until the time of service. Interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery.
Please visit the website at a later date for her full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
