Sept. 25, 1997—Sept. 8, 2021.

Lillian Maria Worden, 23, received the promise of eternal life on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Born in Racine on September 25, 1997, to Thomas and Lisa (nee: Varma) Worden, “Ladybug” Lily was a constant ray of sunshine and joy to her parents and three sisters.

The unconditional love Lily gave to everyone she met, inspired their unconditional love for her in return. Lily loved all things pink and sparkly, knock-knock jokes, dancing until her feet hurt and having as many “sister dates” with her sisters as she could. Living each day by her motto to always “be brave,” Lily faced every obstacle with a smile and a little bit of sass. Her free spirit, spunk, humor, and deep love for everyone will always be remembered.

Lily leaves to cherish her memory, her loving parents: Thomas and Lisa Worden; doting sisters and favorite “bros in law”: Rachel (Zach) Serwe, Victoria (Carson) Ertel, Sarah (Danny Boy) Schmidt; beloved nieces and nephew: Penelope, Angelo, and Riley; many relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

Lily is preceded in death by her grandparents, Wayne and Virginia Worden; great-grandparents, Francis and Almeda Worden, William and Irmgart Ganshow; great-grandma, Rudy Von Rueden; and three of her favorite dogs, Zeus, Leo, and Samson.