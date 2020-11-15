May 24, 1927 - November 11, 2020

RACINE - Lillian J. Mikulecky passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

She was born in Racine, Wisconsin to Julia and Frank Molnar on May 24, 1927, the youngest of six children. She attended Wm. Horlick High School, and while working at Greene Manufacturing she met her future husband, Lloyd Mikulecky and was united to him in marriage on April 23rd, 1949. Together they raised six children and she was fiercely proud of all of them.

She loved to cook and since there was always something being prepared, we never went home empty handed but well supplied with delicious food. She loved hosting family gatherings and made famous her holiday ham and her Hungarian stuffed cabbage, both of which could never be recreated nearly as well by anyone. Our gatherings will never be the same without her laughter and sense of humor which kept us all quite entertained. She enjoyed traveling to Florida and Door County with her husband who passed away in 2017, just days after they celebrate their 68th wedding anniversary.