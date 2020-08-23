Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Lillian Hinton age 77. Peacefully passed away on August 14, 2020. Combined Services will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 in the Chapel of Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI. Visitation from 10:30 A.M. – 11 A.M. Funeral at 11 A.M. Services Entrusted to Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home.