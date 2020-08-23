 Skip to main content
Lillian Hinton
1943 – 2020

Lillian Hinton age 77. Peacefully passed away on August 14, 2020. Combined Services will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 in the Chapel of Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI. Visitation from 10:30 A.M. – 11 A.M. Funeral at 11 A.M. Services Entrusted to Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home.

