Lillian Dimeo (Nee: Maisto)

1921 – 2020

Lillian Dimeo, age 99, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Monica’s Senior Living. She was born in Racine, July 4, 1921, daughter of the late Anthony and Nancy (Nee: Crisei) Maisto.

In her younger years, Lillian was employed as a nurses aide at Racine Medical Clinic for seven years. She was a longtime member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. Lillian enjoyed many years volunteering at the Cancer Center. Her favorite pastime was dancing.

Survivors include her sisters and brothers, Rose Kaplan, Sylvia (Tony) Hirt, Joseph (Jan) Maisto, all of Racine, and Angeline (Joe) Uvelli of IL; many nieces, nephews, other relatives; special friend, Jereome Matkus, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Ralph Gleason on May 31, 1970; second husband, Arthur Dimeo on April 29, 1988; sisters, Betty (Richard) Schliesmann, Constance Beckett; brother-in-law, Richard Kaplan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church have been suggested.