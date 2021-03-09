 Skip to main content
Lillian 'Dee' D. Jakes

1928—2021

RACINE, WI—Lillian D. Jakes “Dee”, age 92, passed away Saturday March 6, 2021.

There will be visitation at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1425 Grove Ave., on Thursday March 11, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to start at 11:00. a.m., with Rev. Juan Manuel officiating. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Cleveland, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Vincent De Paul Society have been suggested. Please see Wednesday’s Journal Times or the funeral home website for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

