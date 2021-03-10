Lillian D. 'Dee' Jakes

April 8, 1928—March 6, 2021
RACINE—Lillian D. Jakes “Dee” Jakes, age 92, passed away peacefully Saturday March 6, 2021 at Timber Oaks Assisted Living Center in Union Grove. Lillian Dolores Jakes was born in Cleveland, OH on April 8, 1928, daughter of the late Joseph John Jakes and Anna Frances (nee: Holecek) Jakes.
The parents were born, married and began their family in the Broadway and E. 55th Street neighborhood of Cleveland where the Joseph J. Jakes Custom Tailor Store was located at 6007 Broadway for thirty years. In 1927, the family moved to a newly built home in Shaker Heights.
Lillian received Bachelor degrees from Ursuline College (Liberal Arts) Cleveland; De Paul University (Medical Technology) Chicago; and the University of Washington (Business Administration) Seattle. She worked as a high school math teacher for 11 years, a medical technologist four years, and a bank accounting clerk, 11 years. She resided in Cleveland 23 years, Springfield, IL, 15 years (as Sister Leonard, OSF in the community of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis), Seattle 39 years, and Racine since 2006. In her later years Lillian enjoyed traveling, researching her Czech heritage and weaving. She was an active member of the Third Order of St. Francis both in Seattle and Wind Lake, WI.
Lillian is survived 12 nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to her parents, Lillian was also predeceased by sisters: Helen (Sister Laverne, OSF), Adele (Raymond) Wyar, Mary Anne (Sister Lannus, OSF); brothers: George (Marie Calek) and Joseph J. Jakes Jr.
There will be visitation at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1425 Grove Ave., on Thursday March 11, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to start at 11:00. a.m., with Rev. Juan Manuel officiating. Interment will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Calvary Cemetery in Cleveland, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Vincent De Paul Society have been suggested.
Lillian had wished to extend her gratitude to all who had been companions on her life journey.
Her family also wishes to extend thanks to Jackie and the Staff at Timber Oaks and to the staff of Allay Hospice of Waterford for their loving care of Lillian, especially these past weeks.
