August 8, 1921 — September 24, 2019
RACINE — formally Miller (Nee Schneider) age 98 of Racine, passed away Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 at St. Monica’s Senior Living.
She was born in New Berlin, the daughter of George and Laura Schneider. She married Rudy Miller in 1941. Together they had 5 children. They had Miller’s Tap in St. Martin’s, WI until he died in 1961. She then married Louie Pfeffer in 1964, until he passed in 1999. She was a devoted Catholic. She worked hard her whole life. Tavern owner for 16 years, grew up playing sheepshead, and loved playing bingo. She delivered “Meals on Wheel” for 19 years with her daughter Sue & made puzzles for “Toys for Tots” for numerous years. Above all she was devoted to and cherished time with her family.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Carolyn Schilz, Rudy (Jan) Miller, Diane Van Patten, Sue (Bill) Hammel, Cindy Wilson. Stepsons, Bill (Marge) Pfeffer and Randy (Jane) Pfeffer. Grandchildren, Mike Schilz, Christy (Rob) Peters, David Miller, Robin (Travis) Gross, Jenny (John) Mahoney, Lisa Hammel, Jason Wilson. Great-grandchildren, Nick (Crystal) Schilz & Drew Schilz, Matthew & Emily Peters, David Mahoney & Brinlee Gross. Great-great-grandchild, Jacob Mahoney. Brothers, Richard & Lawrence Schneider, sister, MaryAnn Sweeney & sister-in-law Pat Schneider.
In addition to her parents and husbands she was preceded in death by brothers, George, William, Raymond, Edward, Eugene, Robert Schneider and sisters, Loretta Puetzer, Dorothy Kearney & Hildegard Schneider, and stepson Rick Pfeffer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 28th at 11 a.m. at ST. MARTIN OF TOURS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7933 S. 116th St., Franklin, WI, with Fr. Joseph Quang Tran, officiating. Visitation will be at the church, from 10 a.m. until the time of mass. Interment will follow at St. Martin of Tours Cemetery.
Memorials to St. Monica’s Senior Living in Lillian Pfeffer’s name have been suggested.
A very Special thank you to the caregivers at St. Monica’s and Aurora At Home Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES
9200 S. 27th street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
To plant a tree in memory of Lillian Pfeffer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
