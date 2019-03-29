May 30, 1937 - March 25, 2019
Lillian A. Pawlowski, 81, of Fort Atkinson, formerly of Racine, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019.
Lillian was born on May 30, 1937 in Racine, daughter of the late Manton and Jessie (Rosienski) Kiley. She married Val Pawlowski on January 18, 1958 in Racine.
Lillian enjoyed fishing, watching movies, reading, thrifting and antiquing but what she loved most was spending time with her family and grand dogs.
Lillian is survived by her husband, Val of Fort Atkinson; children, Ray (Dawn) Pawlowski, Ken (Lori) Pawlowski and Tim (Tanya) Pawlowski; grandchildren, Thomas, Douglas, Michael, Steven and Ben Pawlowski, Michael Lodl and Zack Cheek; sister, Diane (Mike) Dunk and sister-in-law, Lyn Kiley. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Tom Kiley.
Lillian's wishes were not to have any service.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
