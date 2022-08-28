Lillian A. Dougard

Nov. 13, 1927 – Aug. 25, 2022

RACINE – Lillian Antoinette Dougard (nee: Wilhelmi) passed away on August 25, 2022, at Hospice Alliance in Pleasant Prairie, WI.

First generation American born on November 13, 1927, in Racine, WI, to John and Helen (nee: Szewzyk) Wilhemi; the first of six children. She was a 1942 graduate of St. Mary’s Grade School, 1946 graduate of Racine St. Catherine’s High School and a 1947 graduate of Marvel Beautician School in Milwaukee.

On June 24, 1950, she was united in marriage to James L. Dougard at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Racine. They were fortunate to share their lives together for 64 years.

Throughout her lifetime while raising a family, Lillian worked as a beautician at various salons and would travel to homes including shut-ins. She enjoyed playing games, especially cards and was an avid bridge player for many years. In the later years until her death she enjoyed playing Yahtzee earning the title of “Yahtzee Queen.” Other interests included walking, exercise, reading a good novel and cooking. Volunteering was a big part of her life as well. For many years she was active in the St Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary, The Blood Pressure Clinic and Harmony Club to name a few.

Above all, Lillian loved family. She was a devoted and loving, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who took great pleasure in spending as much time as possible with all of us creating memories that we will cherish. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, James; daughter, Cheryl Sanders; and siblings: Patricia Wilhelmi, Dorothy Rodgers, Alvin Wilhelmi, Joan Gottfredsen and Jeffrey Wilhelmi.

Her surviving family members who will miss her dearly are her daughter, Carla (Don) Holm of Racine; her grandson, Eric (Sarah) Holm of Phoenix AZ; granddaughter, Heidi (Bob) Hoey of Racine; and most precious of all her great-granddaughters: Emma and Reagan Hoey of Racine.

Rest in Peace Granny . . . . . . “You are my Sunshine.”

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Saturday, September 10, 2022, 10:30 AM with Deacon Howard Wirtz officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Disabled American Veterans or charity of your choice.

