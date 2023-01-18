Aug. 27, 1930 - Jan. 4, 2023

RACINE - Lillian A. Barth, 92 (nee: Jedinak), passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Woods of Caledonia Memory Care. Lillian was born on August 27, 1930 to the late Stefan and Anna Jedinak. She was a life-long resident of Racine. She was united in marriage to Raphael (Ray) Barth Sr. on November 15, 1958. Among Lil's passions were polka dancing, keeping an immaculate house, gardening and cooking homemade meals. Lil gave love to all especially her family, was loved by many and remained true to her childhood friends Pat Keller and Sue Prochazka.

Lil is survived by two children: son, Ray (Allison) Barth, Jr. of Lexington, SC; daughter, Rachel (Edward Sessions) Barth of Juneau, AK; grandson, Brandon of Racine along with many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray of 58 years; daughter, Renee Barth; twin brother, Edward and older brother, Jay.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Woods of Caledonia along with those at Killarney Kourt, Sturtevant for their kind and compassionate care.

A memorial service will be at Strouf Funeral Home on Friday, January 20 and she will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery, Union Grove, WI.

Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.