Lilian G. Lakatos

Lilian immigrated to the United States through Canada and eventually to Racine. On October 26, 1971, she was united in marriage to Leslie A. Lakatos, who preceded her in death this past February 8. Lilian was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church. She had worked in the Swedish Embassy in Canada before coming to the United States. Lilian was very proud of her Danish Heritage and made many trips back to Denmark to visit family and friends. At the age of 70, Lilian took the United States citizenship test and was very proud to become a U.S. citizen. She enjoyed working, especially office work, and took pride in maintaining immaculate finance ledgers both at work and at home. She will be remembered for her candidness in all situations but always with kindness, humor, and an infectious laugh and smile. Above all she treasured time with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.