Lilian G. Lakatos

July 15, 1928—June 1, 2022
RACINE—Lilian Grethe Lakatos (Nee: Petersen), age 93, passed away at home with her family by her side Wednesday, June 1, 2022. She was born in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 15, 1928, daughter of the late Thorvald and Valborg (Nee: Andersen) Petersen.
Lilian immigrated to the United States through Canada and eventually to Racine. On October 26, 1971, she was united in marriage to Leslie A. Lakatos, who preceded her in death this past February 8. Lilian was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church. She had worked in the Swedish Embassy in Canada before coming to the United States. Lilian was very proud of her Danish Heritage and made many trips back to Denmark to visit family and friends. At the age of 70, Lilian took the United States citizenship test and was very proud to become a U.S. citizen. She enjoyed working, especially office work, and took pride in maintaining immaculate finance ledgers both at work and at home. She will be remembered for her candidness in all situations but always with kindness, humor, and an infectious laugh and smile. Above all she treasured time with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her sons: Erick Lakatos of Kenosha, Kurt Lakatos of Burlington; granddaughters: Maggie and Mia; her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Carter of Racine; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and dear friends including her loving extended family and friends in Denmark. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Elly Rydberg; her brother, Carlo Petersen; and her cousin and lifelong friend, Inge Olsen.
Private services will be held with entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have been suggested.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the doctors and staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital and the staff at St. Croix Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Lilian.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST.
RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com