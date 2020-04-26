× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 15, 1919 – April 15, 2020

TOO LOVED AND MISSED TO EVER BE FORGOTTEN

Lila Johnson (Miller) 101, of Mt. Pleasant, WI passed away on her birthday in Racine, WI after a short illness. Lila was born on April 15, 1919 to Emma C. Miller (Ebert) and Frank G. Miller in Eau Claire, WI. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her siblings Lloyd (Dorothy) Miller, Myrtle Alexander, Violet (Art) Shroeder, Daisy (Warren) Godbold, Lyman (Victoria) Miller, Frank (Margaret) Miller, Verbena (Bill) Stage, Major (Barbara) Miller, Iris (Bob) Trial and Roger (Karen) Miller. On September 7, 1946 she married Glenn H. Johnson who preceded her in death after 54 happy years of marriage. They were blessed with one daughter, Cynthia Glennyce Johnson. Lila was a wonderful grandmother to Jodie Lila Johnson who asked to be named after Lila when she was adopted. Jodie loved to call her Grandma Grandma Squish Squish.