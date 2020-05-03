Lila JoAnn Berge

Lila was an active member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church, singing in the choir and directing the youth group and the Senior Citizen Center for 12 years, and of Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church where she again sang in the choir and was very active with the quilting group for years. She also was a charter member of the Southeast Gateway Group of the Sierra Club, a former Group Chair, historian, committee member and activist in conservation and outing activities. She was awarded the Samuel C. Johnson Environmental Stewardship Award in 1992.

Lila loved to travel, usually with groups, visiting more than 45 countries and most of the United States. She also loved to sew, garden, read and write poetry. Once again, she had a cabin to spend solitary time and entertain friends, this time in the far southwest corner of the state, selling it only when the drive back and forth became too tiring.