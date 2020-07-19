Lila JoAnn Berge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 14, 1932—April 29, 2020

A memorial service for Lila Berge (nee: Greenfield), after a long delay due to COVID-19, will be held at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Road, on July 28, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. for nearby family and friends. There will be a short visitation time before the service with a video of family photographs in the Narthex at 10:00 a.m.

The service will be led by Pastor Beth Ann Stone. For those who cannot or prefer not to attend for health or other reasons, the memorial service and photographs will be streamed live on Facebook (facebook.com/spaceshipchurch) and available afterwards on the church’s website (spaceshipchurch.org).

Because of protocols adopted by the congregation’s church council, capacity needs to be limited for this service. Those planning to attend the memorial service in person must pre-register (262-634-6704), wear an appropriate face mask and keep social distancing. The pews will be marked to assist the latter.

