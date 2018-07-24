Lieselotte Giller

April 19, 1932—July 20, 2018
LAKE GENEVA—Giller, Lieselotte, age 86, of Lake Geneva, (formerly of Burlington), passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on July 20, 2018.
Lieselotte was born April 19, 1932 in Wetzlar, Germany to Erich and Elizabeth (nee. Ewald) Dietrich. Lieselotte spent her early years and was educated in Wetzlar, Germany. After graduating high school, she met Robert Rudolph Giller at a coffee shop and they began dating, got engaged and were married two years later on July 17, 1952 in Wetzlar, Germany. In that same year Robert returned to America ahead of Lieselotte. He set up home for them near Long Lake in Burlington where they resided for the next 40 years. Lieselotte was employed as an assembler for Oaks Manufacturing in Elkhorn for many years. She was involved in the New Apostolic Church in Waukegan, IL. Lieselotte loved to take care of her garden and her flowers. She also enjoyed cooking and watching television cooking shows. One of her most favorite things to do was to take care of her husband and socializing with their many friends. Above all was her love for her husband, four children, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, they were the light of her life.
Lieselotte is survived by four loving children: Robert, Steven, Gary and Nadine; five grandchildren: Alesia, Stephanie, Jonathan, Jerry and Ross; 6 great-grandchildren; one sister: Christa (Elias) Mudis, and two cats: Ben and Cassidy.
She is preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Robert and daughter Heidi.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 26, 2018 from 10:30 – 11:15 AM in the Funeral Home with eulogy and prayers beginning at 11:15. Committal service will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI, at 12:00 PM. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy Lieselotte’s family would appreciate memorials to the Giller family to be distributed according to her wishes.
Family would like to thank all the care givers that made her end of life so comfortable.
Mealy Funeral Home
225 W. Main St.
Waterford, WI 53185
(262)534-2233
