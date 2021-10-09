 Skip to main content
Lewis Turner
Lewis Turner

Lewis Turner

September 14, 1961—October 6, 2021

BURLINGTON—Lewis Turner, 60, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in Elkhorn. He was born September 14, 1961, in Kenosha, to the late Dr. Lewis and Jane (nee King) Turner III.

Survivors include his daughters: Leah Turner of Altoona, WI and Carla Turner of Minneapolis, MN; sisters: Ivy (Patrick) Hill and Sigrid “Lacy” Turner both of Portland, OR; and former wife, Karen Turner of Paddock Lake.

A celebration of Lewis’ life will be held Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 4:30-6:30 p.m., at Old Settlers Park, Paddock Lake.

Please no flowers or monetary gifts. Donations in Lewis’ name to Shatter Proof (www.ShatterProof.org) or the National Alliance on Mental Illness (www.NAMI.org), appreciated.

