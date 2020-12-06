Levi L. Terry

June 8, 1981 — November 28, 2020
Waterford (formerly of Racine) — Levi Lawrence Terry, age 39, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Levi was born June 8th, 1981 in Racine. Beloved son of Rhonda Terry. He was a Park High School graduate, class of 2000. Levi was a talented landscape and hardscape artist. He worked many years in the southeast Wisconsin area.
Levi cherished the days of playing golf with his Grandpa. More recently, disc golf became his game. He also loved a game of pick-up hoops with friends. Levi was an avid sports fan who never missed a game, Packers, Bucks or Brew crew. He truly enjoyed time spent with his beloved family and friends.
Surviving are his parents, Rhonda and Tom Kramer; three special aunties, Michele (Paul) Schmidt, Jeanne (Neal) Pelz and LuAnn (Pat) Conley; beloved cousins, Steig (Kristy) Schmidt, Lenka (Mike) Hougen, Arah Schmidt, Morgan (Ashley) Pelz, Amelia (Dustin) Staffeldt, Gaya Glassen, Brianna (Keith) Johnson, Marisa Lock, DJ (Bridget) Schneider and Edward (Amanda) Terry. Many other friends and relatives too numerous to mention. Further survived by a special young lady, Desteney Wiskerchen. Dominic Oliver and Kalum Tobias held a special place in his heart.
Levi was preceded in death by his beloved uncles, Lawrence and Edward Terry; auntie, Barbara Terry; cousin, Jim Glassen; and adored grandparents, Wallace and Marguerite Terry.
During this time of the worldwide pandemic, private family services will be held this Sunday (today). Interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery. In memory of Levi, offer a kind deed to someone in need.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
