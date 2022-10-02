July 23, 1930—Sept. 25, 2022

RACINE—Lester P. Pallesen, age 92, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Lester was born in Racine, July 23, 1930, son of the late Peter and Edna (nee: Bartel) Pallesen.

Lester proudly served with the United States Army and National Guard. He was employed as a postal carrier for many years. Lester was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He enjoyed tinkering with anything mechanical and loved driving by the lake on a daily basis.

He will be dearly missed by his nephews and nieces: Charles (Peggy) Pallesen, Debbie (Norman) Stephan, all of Racine; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Bobby, Don, Erwin and Marlys Hyatt.

Funeral services and entombment will be held Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel, 9000 Washington Avenue, with Rev. David Gehne officiating. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church or to Racine Lutheran High School have been suggested.

