Lester F. Kohel

Lester proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army from 1951 until 1953 in both Korea and Japan. On July 2, 1955 at Holy Name Catholic Church in Racine he was united in marriage to Jeanette M. Gauthier. Sadly, she preceded him in death on August 14, 2016. Lester was employed in the construction industry for over forty years retiring from Wisconsin Metals in 1994.

He was a member of St Lucy Catholic Church and had been previously a member of Holy Name Parish serving his parish for many years as both a member of the Holy Name Society and as an usher. He was an avid fisherman and had hunted all over the state hunting deer, pheasant, and duck. His most cherished memories were the ones he and his family made at their cottage on Kangaroo Lake in Bailey’s Harbor, Door County. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs. In his younger years he would travel to Chicago and play in their farm leagues.