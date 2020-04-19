Lester DeGarmo

Lester was a World War II veteran and proudly served his countries Army, he was stationed in the Philippines and Japan. He and his wife Margaret founded the Florida Gold Coast Gem and Mineral Society where he acted as president for 45 years, he was a member of Holy Communion Church of Racine where he was a scout master with the Boy Scouts of America for 25 years. He later served on the church board for Christ Lutheran Church in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Lester also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of Racine Archery Club for many years.