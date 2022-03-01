Leslie W. Brown

June 13, 1931—Feb. 24, 2022
MOUNT PLEASANT—Leslie “Les” W. Brown, 90, passed away at his residence on Thursday, February 24, 2022. He was born on June 13, 1931, in Burlington, WI, to Walter and Elsie Brown. His great-grandparents John and Mary Brown were one of the pioneering families in the Waterford-Tichigan Lake area. Les was the first of five siblings to be born in a hospital, and he grew up on the family farm in Waterford. He was baptized and confirmed at Norway Lutheran Church in Norway, WI, and was honored to ring the church bell while in confirmation class. He married Edwina Fornal on Oct. 8, 1955. They were blessed with three children and two grandchildren during their 66 years of marriage. He loved to spend time “up north” with his family on his land at the family cottage. He enjoyed working on cars and tending the lawn. He worked at Hamilton Beach and InSinkerator before retiring from Massey-Ferguson in 1993.
Les is survived by his wife, Edwina Fornal Brown; three children: David (Bonnie) Brown, Dennis (Mary) Brown, and Susan (Jeff) Cota; two adored grandchildren: Courtney and Christopher, and all the grand dogs and cats; a sister, Myrtle (the late Robert) Bucholtz; a brother, Ralph (Sue) Brown; and several nieces and nephews.
Les is preceded in death by two brothers: Roland (Barbara) Brown, and Melvin Brown; and a sister, Ruth (Art) Delzer.
A celebration of Les’ life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 12:00 PM. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Any guests planning on attending Les’ services will be required to wear a mask. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Many thanks to all the caring people at Ascension Cancer Center, Dr. Mark Choi and Dr. Ryan Engel. Thanks to the Compassus Hospice nurses. You’ re the best!
