Leslie W. Brown

MOUNT PLEASANT—Leslie “Les” W. Brown, 90, passed away at his residence on Thursday, February 24, 2022. He was born on June 13, 1931, in Burlington, WI, to Walter and Elsie Brown. His great-grandparents John and Mary Brown were one of the pioneering families in the Waterford-Tichigan Lake area. Les was the first of five siblings to be born in a hospital, and he grew up on the family farm in Waterford. He was baptized and confirmed at Norway Lutheran Church in Norway, WI, and was honored to ring the church bell while in confirmation class. He married Edwina Fornal on Oct. 8, 1955. They were blessed with three children and two grandchildren during their 66 years of marriage. He loved to spend time “up north” with his family on his land at the family cottage. He enjoyed working on cars and tending the lawn. He worked at Hamilton Beach and InSinkerator before retiring from Massey-Ferguson in 1993.