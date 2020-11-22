 Skip to main content
Leslie L. Jensen
Leslie L. Jensen

RACINE – Leslie L. Jensen, 83, passed away at his residence on Thursday, November 19, 2020, surrounded by family members. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service was held. A memorial picnic will be held this summer.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE RD., MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

