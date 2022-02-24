Aug. 25, 1953—Feb. 19, 2022

UNION GROVE—Leslie J. Brever (nee: Asmann), 68, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 19, 2022, at her vacation home in Florida surrounded by her family. Leslie was born in Racine on August 25, 1953, the daughter of Richard and Eleanor (nee: Hansen) Asmann.

She is survived by her daughter, Heather (Darin) Piasecki and grandson, Ayden Asmann-Hollister (light of her life), Union Grove; sisters: Lynne (Duane) Day, Union Grove and Chris Asmann-Finch (George Roth), Randolph, NJ; nieces: Lori Krause (nee: Day), Union Grove and Dawn Day-Hourigan (Michael Hourigan), Yorkville and nephew, Erik Roth, Oradell, NJ; five grandnephews; two grandnieces and one great-grandniece. She was preceded in death by her parents and niece, Leah Finch.

Memorials have been suggested to Yorkville United Methodist Church or Hospice Alliance, Pleasant Prairie.

The family extends loving thanks to health care workers, extended family and friends for their prayers and support.