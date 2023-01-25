On Sunday, January 22, 2023, Leslie Heggeland peacefully gained her wings at Vintage on the Ponds. Leslie was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. She was the daughter of George and Ruth Lintemuth. She married Gary Heggeland, the love of her life, on August 23, 1969.

Leslie was an accomplished educator, passing on her passion for reading for over 30 years. She enjoyed sewing, reading scripture and listening to classical music, a love she gained from her mother who sang opera.

She was immensely proud of her family and encouraged them to be bold and authentic. When asked for advice, she would get a gleam in her eye and often say “remember who you are and you’ll make the right decision.”

Leslie is survived by her husband Gary; children, Amy (Steve) Blackmore, Brian (Tina) Heggeland, Daniel (Dana) Heggeland and Elizabeth (Ryan) Brown; grandchildren, Noah and Grace Morgan, Matthew and Alex Heggeland and Jana and Kaylin Brown. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Leslie’s family would like to thank the compassionate staff at Vintage on the Ponds who took wonderful care of her long battle with Dementia.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Alzheimers Association or the Racine Public Library.

There will be a visitation at Sturino Funeral home on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 2 p.m. until time of service. The Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:30 p.m.

