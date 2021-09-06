Les Lee Lucareli

For most of his adult life, Les worked for the United States Post Office in Racine, first as a letter carrier, and later as a postal supervisor. When delivering the mail, he looked like the Pied Piper, with a string of kids trailing behind him as he went house to house on his mail route, where he knew the names and faces of every customer on the route. Whether in the scorching heat of summer, or the bitter cold of winter, he epitomized the postal motto that the mail would be delivered on his appointed rounds. In addition to his work with the Post Office, Les served for many years on the Racine City Council as an Alderman.

With a zest and love of life, Les had many interests. In childhood, he played the piano, and took lessons for 10 years. He was an avid photographer, beginning in high school, and carrying on to chronicle family events and his many travels in the U.S. and abroad with Ann. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father, brothers, and sons.

Les loved to cook and passed on many of his special recipes by memory to family and friends. On Sundays you could find him in the kitchen cooking a large pot of his famous spaghetti sauce, with a pork roast baking in the oven or on the grill. He learned to make Armenian shish kabob from his father-in-law, and the whole family looked forward every summer to him cooking a large batch, served with Ann’s sarma and pilaf.