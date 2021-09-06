Les Lee Lucareli
May 30, 1932 – Sept. 2, 2021
GRAFTON – Les Lee Lucareli passed away surrounded by family at the age of 89 in Grafton, Wisconsin on September 2, 2021.
Les was born on May 30, 1932 in Racine, Wisconsin, the oldest son of M. Thomas and Lucille Lucareli (nee: Koran). He had two younger brothers, Leigh and Bob. A graduate of William Horlick High School, he was the yearbook photographer, and was a member of the football and wrestling teams.
Les was united in marriage to Ann Lucareli (nee: Kamakian) in Racine on January 9, 1953, by the Rev. Francis Ihrman at the First Presbyterian Church, where they were lifelong members. The couple had three children: Steven Lucareli (Candice), Eagle River, WI; Susan Becker (Jon), Mequon, WI; and Scott Lucareli (Mary Anne), Thousand Oaks, CA; seven grandchildren: Natalie (Tony) Abbott, Lauren Jackson, Ben (Molly) Lucareli, Ana Becker, Ysobella (Conner) Rhoads, Gabrielle Lucareli and Gianna Lucareli; seven great grandchildren: Gavin, Cameron, Ava, A.J., Jaiden, Logan and Emma; brother-in-law, Charles (Carol) Kamakian; sister-in-law, Shirley Kamakian as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In addition to his parent’s, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Leigh (Peggy) Lucareli and Robert (Diana) Lucareli.
A proud Army Veteran, Les served during the Korean Conflict. In 2017, he participated in an Honor Flight to Washington D.C., and was humbled by, and thankful for the outpouring of public gratitude shown to him and his fellow veterans.
For most of his adult life, Les worked for the United States Post Office in Racine, first as a letter carrier, and later as a postal supervisor. When delivering the mail, he looked like the Pied Piper, with a string of kids trailing behind him as he went house to house on his mail route, where he knew the names and faces of every customer on the route. Whether in the scorching heat of summer, or the bitter cold of winter, he epitomized the postal motto that the mail would be delivered on his appointed rounds. In addition to his work with the Post Office, Les served for many years on the Racine City Council as an Alderman.
With a zest and love of life, Les had many interests. In childhood, he played the piano, and took lessons for 10 years. He was an avid photographer, beginning in high school, and carrying on to chronicle family events and his many travels in the U.S. and abroad with Ann. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father, brothers, and sons.
Les loved to cook and passed on many of his special recipes by memory to family and friends. On Sundays you could find him in the kitchen cooking a large pot of his famous spaghetti sauce, with a pork roast baking in the oven or on the grill. He learned to make Armenian shish kabob from his father-in-law, and the whole family looked forward every summer to him cooking a large batch, served with Ann’s sarma and pilaf.
His home, yard and garden, reflected Les’ special gift for making trees, flowers, and plants flourish and grow. His backyard was full of fruit trees, berry bushes, and there was always a vegetable garden. In later years, he and his brother, Leigh, grew a garden together and shared its bounty with family and friends.
Les was extremely proud to be a Mason and a Shriner, and a past Worshipful Master of Racine-Belle City Masonic Lodge #18. For many years he rode the Shriner’s long bike in the Racine 4th of July Parade. An avid Packer fan, Les could be found watching the team whenever they had a game with his special friend and neighbor, Wally Zurawski, on the television and the deck at his home.
A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Les wanted nothing more than to see all of the children in his life happy and successful. Having met in high school, over 68 years of marriage, Les loved his wife, Ann, and they enjoyed a wonderful life together. Les’ constant smile, friendship, and cheerful outlook on life will be missed by all who knew him. He was a special person who tried to make the world a better place for having lived.
Funeral Services will be Thursday, September 9, 2021, beginning with visitation at 9:00 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. church service at Racine First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. A Masonic service will be held at 10:45 a.m., military honor guard will be present at the church, with a private, family only internment to follow at a later date, at the Veteran’s Cemetery at Union Grove, Wisconsin.
The family would like to thank the staff at Village Point Commons, especially the Creste Memory Care Unit, and the staff at the Horizon Hospice, for the exceptional care and comfort that they gave to Les over the past 9 months.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that anyone who wishes to do so, please make a donation in Les’ name to the charity of your choice.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to