LeRoy R. Udell
RACINE—LeRoy R. Udell, 83, passed away at Zilber Hospice in Wauwatosa on Friday, June 18, 2021.

Visitation and memorial services for LeRoy will be held at the funeral home on Saturday June 26, 2021. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. -11:00 a.m. until the time of the service from 11:00 a.m.—11:30 a.m. Please wear Packers attire. Kringle and refreshments will be served throughout the visitation and service.

In Lieu of flowers we have chosen the following for donations in his memory: Aurora Zilber Family Hospice.https:/www.aurorahealthcarefoundation.org, Kidney Cancer Association https:/secure.kidneycancer.org.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

