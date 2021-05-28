LeRoy O. Madsen

Roy was born on December 8, 1928 in Racine, WI. He was raised on the old Horlick Farm across from Horlick High School, and lived most of his life on the north side of Racine. He served his country as an airplane mechanic in the Air Force during the Korean War and then earned his journeyman’s card for automotive repair after returning to Racine. Roy married Carolyn Tesser on July 20, 1957 and together raised two daughters. He enjoyed sharing his exceptional mechanical talents as a teacher at Gateway Technical Institute for the last 20 years of his career, from which he retired in 1990. A good friend said “Roy was the greatest teacher, he touched hundreds of lives. His students entered his class to learn about cars and learned about life as well.”