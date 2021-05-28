LeRoy O. Madsen

December 8, 1928—May 14, 2021
RACINE—On Friday, May 14, 2021 Roy Madsen passed away at the age of 92.
Roy was born on December 8, 1928 in Racine, WI. He was raised on the old Horlick Farm across from Horlick High School, and lived most of his life on the north side of Racine. He served his country as an airplane mechanic in the Air Force during the Korean War and then earned his journeyman’s card for automotive repair after returning to Racine. Roy married Carolyn Tesser on July 20, 1957 and together raised two daughters. He enjoyed sharing his exceptional mechanical talents as a teacher at Gateway Technical Institute for the last 20 years of his career, from which he retired in 1990. A good friend said “Roy was the greatest teacher, he touched hundreds of lives. His students entered his class to learn about cars and learned about life as well.”
Roy loved the outdoors and enjoyed RV traveling, golf, archery, hiking along Root River, skiing (water and snow), camping, boating, white bass fishing, motorcycling, snowmobiling, and most of all, sailing in his boat out of Racine Harbor. For 26 years Roy and Carol enjoyed their winters in Florida. The last four years of his life, they moved near their daughters; first in Michigan and then in California. He had a quick wit and was a great storyteller. He will be dearly missed.
Roy is predeceased by his mother Vera (Clemmensen) Seeland and step-father Heinz Seeland. He is survived by Carol, his wife of 64 years and daughters: Teryl (Chris) Murphy and Susan Wallace; and grandchildren: Courtney (Jon) Smith, Calley Murphy, Corin Murphy, Sarah Wallace, and John Wallace.
A family memorial will be held on June 26, 2021 in San Jose, CA. An additional memorial will be held in Racine this summer.