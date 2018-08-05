LeRoy 'Lee' Seymour
October 5, 1943 - July 28, 2018
THE VILLAGES, FL - LeRoy (Lee) Seymour of The Villages, FL passed suddenly on July 28, 2018.
Lee was 74 years old. Lee is survived by his loving wife Susan (Sue), his children Bob Seymour (Joanna) of Cedar Falls, Iowa and Bill Seymour of Oak Creek, WI. Lee is also survived by his four sisters, Mary Anne Murphy of Viera, FL, Doreen Santarelli (Frank) of Kenosha, WI, Carol Putz of Waukesha, WI, and Virginia Priest of Cascade, WI. He will be missed dearly by his four grandchildren
Madeleine, Walter, Annie, and Nolan. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Eleanor Seymour of Racine, WI. Lee was born on October 5, 1943 in Racine, WI and married his wife Sue on February 20, 1965. He loved to golf, swim, play pickleball and he lived each day to the fullest. He cherished his faith, family and friends. Lee was a dedicated member of St. Vincent Depaul Catholic Church and organized the Aberdeen Club to support its church food bank. Lee will always be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. A Celebration of the Life of Lee Seymour will be held at a later date in The Villages, FL and Racine, WI.
