1954—2020
OSHKOSH—Leroy J. Nelson, 66, passed away at his residence on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Leroy was born in Racine on February 12, 1954 to Norm and Caroline (nee: Hansen) Nelson. He attended school in Racine, graduating from Case High School where he was active in various sports. Leroy worked in the trades as a concrete finisher. He became interested in racing as a young boy. First with late model stock car racing, working on his father’s pit crew and moved on to local dirt track racing. He was a sports enthusiast and Packer fan.
Leroy is survived by his son and daughter in law, Jeff and Katie Nelson, siblings, Don (Annette) Nelson, Jerry (Wendy) Nelson, Gail (Don) Mattie and Glen (Debbie) Nelson, his half siblings Duane (Gail) Nelson and Paulette Jenrette and his former wife and mother of his sons Annette (Victor) Matera. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Leroy was preceded in death by his son Mark Nelson, parents and sister Susie Oman.
Private service will be held for Leroy. Private interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery.
Purath-Strand
Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.