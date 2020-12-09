1954—2020

OSHKOSH—Leroy J. Nelson, 66, passed away at his residence on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Leroy was born in Racine on February 12, 1954 to Norm and Caroline (nee: Hansen) Nelson. He attended school in Racine, graduating from Case High School where he was active in various sports. Leroy worked in the trades as a concrete finisher. He became interested in racing as a young boy. First with late model stock car racing, working on his father’s pit crew and moved on to local dirt track racing. He was a sports enthusiast and Packer fan.

Leroy is survived by his son and daughter in law, Jeff and Katie Nelson, siblings, Don (Annette) Nelson, Jerry (Wendy) Nelson, Gail (Don) Mattie and Glen (Debbie) Nelson, his half siblings Duane (Gail) Nelson and Paulette Jenrette and his former wife and mother of his sons Annette (Victor) Matera. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Leroy was preceded in death by his son Mark Nelson, parents and sister Susie Oman.

Private service will be held for Leroy. Private interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue