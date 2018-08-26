Leroy Fox Buster Barnes Jr.
May 26, 1954 - August 16, 2018
Mr. Leroy Fox Buster Barnes Jr., born on May 26, 1954 in Turrel, Arkansas, to Louvenia Barnes and the late Leroy Buster Barnes Sr, passed away at age 64 on August 16, 2018 in Racine, Wisconsin at his home.
He graduated from Turrell High for high school and also attended University of Arkansas Pine Bluff. He was in the Healthcare industry as a caregiver at multiple group homes and facilities. Leroy was the loving husband of the late Poncella Risiner.
He was preceded in death by his wife Poncella Risiner-Barnes and his beloved dog, Boe Boe. Leroy is survived by his mother Louvenia Barnes; his sons, Dallas Joplin and Nicholas Barnes; daughters, Jessica Rogers and daughter in law Brittany Rogers, Quintina Joplin, Latrice Barnes, and Tonya Mccoy; brothers, Larnel Barnes, Earnest Barnes, Calvin Barnes, Edward Barnes, and Archie Barnes; sisters, Lennie Little, Myra Underwood, and Felicia Hamilton; and friends, Shanda Barnes and Darlene Lyman. Leroy enjoyed family gatherings, working on his computer and barbequing in his back yard and was a member of Alpha Phi Omega Fraternity.
The memorial service will be private.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.