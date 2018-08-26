Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Leroy Fox Buster Barnes Jr.

Leroy Fox Buster Barnes Jr.

May 26, 1954 - August 16, 2018

Mr. Leroy Fox Buster Barnes Jr., born on May 26, 1954 in Turrel, Arkansas, to Louvenia Barnes and the late Leroy Buster Barnes Sr, passed away at age 64 on August 16, 2018 in Racine, Wisconsin at his home.

He graduated from Turrell High for high school and also attended University of Arkansas Pine Bluff. He was in the Healthcare industry as a caregiver at multiple group homes and facilities. Leroy was the loving husband of the late Poncella Risiner.

He was preceded in death by his wife Poncella Risiner-Barnes and his beloved dog, Boe Boe. Leroy is survived by his mother Louvenia Barnes; his sons, Dallas Joplin and Nicholas Barnes; daughters, Jessica Rogers and daughter in law Brittany Rogers, Quintina Joplin, Latrice Barnes, and Tonya Mccoy; brothers, Larnel Barnes, Earnest Barnes, Calvin Barnes, Edward Barnes, and Archie Barnes; sisters, Lennie Little, Myra Underwood, and Felicia Hamilton; and friends, Shanda Barnes and Darlene Lyman. Leroy enjoyed family gatherings, working on his computer and barbequing in his back yard and was a member of Alpha Phi Omega Fraternity.

The memorial service will be private.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Leroy Fox Buster Barnes Jr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments