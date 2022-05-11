Aug. 27, 1936—May 6, 2022

RACINE – LeRoy Coates, 85, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Friday, May 6, 2022.

LeRoy was born in Racine on August 27, 1936, to the late Charles and Anna (nee, Sorensen) Coates. He married the former Barbara Recupero, celebrating 32 years of marriage. LeRoy retired from J.I. Case Company after more than 33 years and was an active member of UAW Local 180 for 19 years. In retirement, LeRoy worked for his son’s business, Professional Detail, for more than 20 years. He was an avid Packers, Bucks, Cubs and Nascar fan. LeRoy was a member of the Racine Moose Lodge #437 for 34 years and enjoyed bowling with his good friends for more than 40 years.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Coates; first wife and mother of his children, Barbara Coleman; children: Randall Lee (Michelle) Coates, Jeffrey Jon (Tina) Coates and Vicki Lynn (Rick) Rosploch; stepdaughter, Lois Marie (Rob) Cyra; and grandchildren: Kyle Coates, Katherine (Jeff) Coates, Delaney Coates, Victoria Coates, Markus (Alyssa) Chady, Sara Chady, Jacob Chady, Ethan Cyra, and Alden Cyra. LeRoy is also survived by his sister, Gloria Gain; sister-in-law, Jill Coates; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Coates; and brother-in-law, Jim Gain.

A Memorial service for LeRoy will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family for a visitation at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association.

