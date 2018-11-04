LeRoy Berhrens

November 27, 1922—October 31, 2018
FRANKSVILLE—We lost our superhero LeRoy (Roy) D. Behrens on October 31, 2018 at the age of 95. Loving husband of LaVerne Behrens (nee Michel) for over 67 years. Proud father of LeRoy (Michele) Tom (Terri) Behrens, Cindy (Jeff) Knepper and Brenda (David) Prochnow. Cherished grandfather of 11. Great-grandfather of 9. Also survived by brother-in-law David (Rose Marie) Michel and sisters-in-law Marilyn, Eileen Behrens, Ramona Michel, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 4th, AT THE FUNERAL HOME from 4-7pm and again on, Nov. 5th, at St. Louis Catholic Church (13207 County Rd G, Caledonia) from 10-11am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Nov. 5th, at St. Louis Catholic Church starting at 11am.
Heritage Funeral Homes
9200 S. 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
