December 26, 1943—November 24, 2018
BRISTOL – LeRoy Arnold Johnson, 74, passed away on November 24, 2018, in his home in Bristol, WI.
LeRoy was born in Racine to the late Arnold and Adeline (nee Otto) Johnson on December 26, 1943. He was married to Linda Johnson.
LeRoy worked in construction for many years at places including Bert Johnson Inc., Oakes & Sons, and James Cape & Sons. He retired from construction in 2002. In 2005, LeRoy started his ultimate home improvement project, remodeling and landscaping his home in Bristol. He played in the Fire Creek Band and had a passion for cooking. Some other activities LeRoy enjoyed were his Las Vegas trips, having his morning coffee at Pias’ and DeRango’s, as well as playing cribbage with George. Above all, LeRoy was a great husband and father. He will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish LeRoy’s memory is his wife, Linda Johnson; his sons: Brett Johnson and Daniel (Jean) Johnson; grandchildren: Tess Johnson, Nicholas Baker, and Madelyn Baker; niece, Danae Haarsma; cousins: Gary Halverson, Pat Rohner, Jerry Johnson, Dave Johnson, Susie Johnson, and Junior Johnson; mother-in-law, Muriel Van Eimeren; Aunt, Helen Flones; uncle, Donald Johnson of New Auburn, WI; as well as many other relatives and friends.
LeRoy is preceded in death by his special aunt, Rose Otto; his brother, Dennis; his sister, Sandy; his father-in-law, Harry Dobecki; and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of LeRoy’s life will be held on Thursday, November 29, 2018, at the Wilson Funeral Home at 6:30 p.m. with Colleen Vice officiating. Family and friends are invited to meet at the funeral home for a visitation from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Online condolences can be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Robert Lussier for helping with projects and his support for LeRoy as well as Jerry Johnson for adopting his dog, Chester.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI, 53405
262-634-3361
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.