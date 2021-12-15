 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leone M. Townsend

  • 0

RACINE—Leone M. Townsend, longtime resident and supporter of Racine, passed away December 10, 2021, at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda Townsend Christ and Allen Christ and was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Townsend. Per Leone’s wishes private services will be held. Memorials to St. Catherine’s High School or Tex Reynolds Toys for Tots have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Investment apps are similar to gambling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News