RACINE—Leone M. Townsend, longtime resident and supporter of Racine, passed away December 10, 2021, at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda Townsend Christ and Allen Christ and was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Townsend. Per Leone’s wishes private services will be held. Memorials to St. Catherine’s High School or Tex Reynolds Toys for Tots have been suggested.