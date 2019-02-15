Try 1 month for 99¢
Leone Lenart

December 28, 1925—February 12, 2019

RACINE – Leone Lenart, 93, passed away at the Woods of Caledonia on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

Leone was born in Racine on December 28, 1925 to Leopold A. and Emma (nee, Boss) Eschmann. On January 3, 1947, Leone married Stanley S. Lenart in Kenosha. He preceded her in death in May of 2000. She was a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her daughters, Jill (William) Gustin and Karen (Michael) Williams; grandchildren, Emily Gustin, John (Wendi) Gustin, Christopher (Kayly) Bruno, Adam (Kristin) Gustin, Jana Bruno, Ashley Williams and Leslie Williams; great grandchildren, Sydney Gustin, Alex Gustin, Elijah Bruno, Janae Boatner, Kristoffer Bruno, Ian Bruno, Jayden Gustin, Alana Gustin and Conner Gustin; and sister, Emma Jeanette Lenart and niece, Judith Marie Lenart. Leone is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Tarver; brothers, Edward (Lydia) Eschmann, Arnold (Freda) Eschmann, William (Francis) Eschmann, Frederick (Lillian) Eschmann, Otto (Evelyn) Eschmann and George Eschmann; sister, Ella Eschmann; brothers-in-law, John Lenart and Joseph (Juanita) Lenart; and sister-in-law, Rose (Edward) Kober.

Funeral services for Leone will be held at the funeral home on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday from 12 noon until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

