Leonardo Gibson

RACINE—Leonardo Gibson, age 97, of Racine passed away on January 1, 2022.

Beloved husband of Hettie (nee: Searcy). Dear father of seven. Further survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.

A homegoing memorial service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A visitation will take place on Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

For complete obituary information, please visit the funeral home website.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd., Mount Pleasant.

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

