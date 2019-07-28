Leonard Werla
On Sunday, July 21, 2019, Leonard Werla, 61, of Menasha, joined the love of his life, Katherine Lalor Werla, in eternal rest.
The love; kindness, and support of Kathy, and her family, will never be forgotten. Leonard is survived by his youngest brother Timothy. Tim, Lenny, Kathy and her closest friend/sister Martha Simons were family. We can’t measure your loss, or begin to express our gratitude. Thank you Tim; Martha, and your entire family. We share your sorrow.
Leonard is also survived by; his mother, Marilyn. Sisters; Theresa, Joanne, Jeannette, Catherine and Julie, brothers; Brian, Carl, William, Neil and Daniel.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation that can be used towards a Memorial marker for Leonard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.