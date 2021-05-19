 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leonard Thomas Curry Jr.
0 comments

Leonard Thomas Curry Jr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Leonard Thomas Curry, Jr.

Dec. 20, 1954 - May 8, 2021

RACINE – Leonard Thomas Curry, Jr. "Junebug", 66, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

He was born in Alamo, TN on December 20, 1954, the son of the late Leonard Thomas and Elizabeth Marie (nee Dawson) Curry, Sr.

Leonard loved his family dearly, but his passion was for cars. He worked for Chrysler for many years until his retirement. In addition, he loved working on cars and racing cars, and was a member of the Racine Independent Racers.

He is survived buy his daughter, Nicole (Danny, Sr.) Overstreet of Racine; his grandchildren: Nicholas (Jelissa) Miller, Danny Overstreet, Jr., Elizabeth Overstreet; and great grandchild Tyson Miller all of Milwaukee; loving companion, Jettie Hall of Racine; aunt Jimmie Mae Dawson Hudson of Alamo, TN; and special cousin Nikki Churchwell of Milwaukee. Leonard was a father figure to many who are left to cherish his memory; as well as many dear, close relatives and friends, too numerous to mention. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his cousins, Greg, Nate, Jerry and Joann Dawson.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, May 22, 2021 for a visitation from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. A service celebrating and remembering his life will follow at 4:00 p.m. A private interment will take place.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403 262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can dogs sense pregnancy and predict labor?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News