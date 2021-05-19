Dec. 20, 1954 - May 8, 2021

RACINE – Leonard Thomas Curry, Jr. "Junebug", 66, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

He was born in Alamo, TN on December 20, 1954, the son of the late Leonard Thomas and Elizabeth Marie (nee Dawson) Curry, Sr.

Leonard loved his family dearly, but his passion was for cars. He worked for Chrysler for many years until his retirement. In addition, he loved working on cars and racing cars, and was a member of the Racine Independent Racers.

He is survived buy his daughter, Nicole (Danny, Sr.) Overstreet of Racine; his grandchildren: Nicholas (Jelissa) Miller, Danny Overstreet, Jr., Elizabeth Overstreet; and great grandchild Tyson Miller all of Milwaukee; loving companion, Jettie Hall of Racine; aunt Jimmie Mae Dawson Hudson of Alamo, TN; and special cousin Nikki Churchwell of Milwaukee. Leonard was a father figure to many who are left to cherish his memory; as well as many dear, close relatives and friends, too numerous to mention. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his cousins, Greg, Nate, Jerry and Joann Dawson.