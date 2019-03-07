Try 3 months for $3
Leonard T. Hinz

December 25, 1933—March 4, 2019

Leonard T. Hinz, age 85, peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones on March 4th, 2019.

He was born December 25, 1933, to the late Bernard and Genevieve Hinz. Leonard married the love of his life LaVerne Jan 7, 1956 and happily spent 59 years together. Leonard was an avid golfer, and he loved to go fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed old movies and loved discussing politics. His true passion was wood working and he owned his own cabinet making company called “Hinz Cabinets” in Tichigan. One of his proudest accomplishments was becoming a charter member at the Tichigan Lake Lyons Club, where he held a membership for over 50 years.

Leonard is survived by his loving children Mark (Tori) Hinz, Sue Leighton, Kathy (Russ) Robers, Ken Hinz, Karen (Phil) Gagnon; precious Grandchildren Ryan, Kevin (Jamie), Heather (Joe), Erik (Taylor), Lauren (Kristian), Kyle, Justin (Brittany) Robers, and great-grandchildren Chloe, Alaina, Charlotte, and Harper. He is further survived by his brother-in-law Richard George. He is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife LaVerne, son-in-law Rick Leighton, and his siblings Bernard, Daniel, Robert, Shirley, Loretta, and Betty.

A celebration of Leonard’s life will take place on Thursday March 7th, 2019 at Integrity Celebration Center (2789 S. Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105; Corner of Hwy 36 and County Hwy W). Visitation will be from 3:30pm to 5:45pm followed by a memorial service at 6:00pm; officiated by Father Ed Tlucek.

