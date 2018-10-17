September 24, 1932 – October 12, 2018
RACINE—If love is the measure you use, then our dad, Leonard Raymond Saladis was a very rich man when he died on October 12, 2018 after a year-long battle with cancer.
He was born September 24, 1932 to Adam and Eva Saladis in Kenosha Wisconsin. He had one younger brother, Donald. All preceded him in death. After graduating from Mary D Bradford High School, Lennie proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Laws, DD 558 from 1951 until 1955. He was an Electronics Technician, third class at his honorable discharge. He took a job at Osters in Milwaukee, where he met the love of his life Alice Marie Sexton, who became his bride on November 7, 1959. Together, they raised 6 children in a small house they had built in 1972, where he lived until his death. He retired after 28 years in Material Control at Astronautics Corporation of America. In retirement, he actively volunteered with Toys for Tots, where he gained the reputation of being able to fix even the smallest toys. He called himself a ‘putzer,’ loving the challenge of finding a solution. At his parish, St. Paul the Apostle, he faithfully served for many years on the Building and Grounds committee, as an usher, and delivering bulk mail. In his spare time, Lennie loved woodworking and being outdoors: fishing, gardening, and camping. All of this is the foundation of a lifetime of love and cherished memories, which makes saying goodbye so difficult.
Greeting him in heaven are his wife, Alice and eldest son, Daniel. Family and friends remain to cherish the gift of his love. Children: Sandi and Todd (Patel), Lisa, John and Tammy, Robert and Lisa, and Patrick and Leslie. Grandchildren: Daniel, Adam, Noah, Colin, Amy, Alyssa, Brandon, Emma, Samantha, Joshua, Jacob, Jade, and great granddaughter, August. Sister-in-law, Connie and Ronnie Fiedler, brother-in-law Jack Sexton, as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins. Neighbors who are family: Harlan and Lorretta Gregerson, and Michele (Michael) Palmer. Special friend: Audrey Ragan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 19, 2018, 12:00pm, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street. Visitation will be from 10:00 until the time of the Mass. Burial with full military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. The family has suggested memorials to Tex Reynolds Toys for Tots.
Our family extends our heartfelt gratitude to the team at Grace Hospice for their care in the last days of Lennie’s life. The kindness and compassion we felt from each person who provided care to us made this journey easier, most especially Kim, Angel, Keith, and Angela.
