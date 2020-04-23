Leonard McGhee
0 comments

Leonard McGhee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Leonard McGhee

Decemeber 28, 1944 – April 2, 2020

Visitation will be held at Northwest Funeral Home and Chapel, 6630 W Hampton Ave., Milwaukee, WI. 53218 on April 25, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Committal following visitation at West Lawn Memorial Park, Racine, WI.

To plant a tree in memory of Leonard McGhee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News