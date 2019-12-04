Leonard 'Lenny' L. Witt

Lenny worked for Twin Disc for a time before he and Betty became the owners of Witt’s End bar in Caledonia until their retirement. He loved to ride Harleys and was a longtime member of HOG. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge and the Tavern League of Wisconsin. Everyone knows he was a good storyteller and was always the center of the room. Lenny was known to call all the women “Baby Girl” which was always done with respect. He loved all children and used to love to spend time with his grandchildren. Lenny will be dearly missed by his family and numerous friends.