Leonard L. Witt "Lenny"

February 27, 1944 — November 28, 2019
FRANKSVILLE — Leonard Lawrence Witt, known to all as “Lenny,” 75, received the promise of eternal life on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
A celebration of Lenny’s life will be held today, Friday, December 6, 2019, 6:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, with Rev. Warren D. Williams officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. The family has requested that everyone wear something red to the funeral as this was Lenny’s favorite color.
Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
