Leonard E. Lewins

He was born September 10, 1932 in Green Bay to Henry and Irene (nee: Heraly) Lewins. Leonard was one of eleven children. Following school, he spent four years in the U.S. Air Force in California and Guam. On June 26, 1957, he married Beverly Cardinal in Green Bay. They moved to Cudahy, WI where he began a new job at Delco Electronics as an electrical technician and worked there for 15 years. Leonard was a man of many talents. He tackled a big career change, developing subdivisions, building homes, and buying and selling real estate. Amongst his many interests, hunting was at the top of Leonard’s list. His hunting trips took him throughout Wisconsin as well as Michigan, Colorado, Wyoming, Alaska, and Africa. He also enjoyed riding his Harley and driving his Corvette, playing horseshoes and fishing in his pond or at his cabin up north. Sadly missed by family and friends.