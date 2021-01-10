1943—2021

Leona J. “Lee” Maack, age 77, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

Born on December 17, 1943 in Racine, WI, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Mary (Lanphear) Vanoss.

On November 6, 1965, Leona was united in marriage to Terry Maack at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Racine, WI.

Lee lived a spiritual life in which her faith played a very important role. She was a faithful member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and was the custodian at the church for 16 years. She was an enrolled member of the White Earth Ojibwe Tribe. Lee leaves behind many joyful memories for all of us and was known for her love of life, her dreams for her children and her love of family as well as others who loved her.

She is survived by her loving husband, Deacon Terry Maack of 55 years; her children, David (Amy) Maack and Richard (Kelly) Maack; her grandchildren, Maria (Kiondre) Graham and David Maack II, Stephanie Maack and Jonathan Maack; her great-grandchildren, Kai and Tanner Graham and her siblings, Leon Vanoss and Judy Schutts.

In addition to her parents, Lee was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Lou Hart, Madeline Wampole and Veronica Smith.