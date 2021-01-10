1943—2021
Leona J. “Lee” Maack, age 77, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
Born on December 17, 1943 in Racine, WI, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Mary (Lanphear) Vanoss.
On November 6, 1965, Leona was united in marriage to Terry Maack at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Racine, WI.
Lee lived a spiritual life in which her faith played a very important role. She was a faithful member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and was the custodian at the church for 16 years. She was an enrolled member of the White Earth Ojibwe Tribe. Lee leaves behind many joyful memories for all of us and was known for her love of life, her dreams for her children and her love of family as well as others who loved her.
She is survived by her loving husband, Deacon Terry Maack of 55 years; her children, David (Amy) Maack and Richard (Kelly) Maack; her grandchildren, Maria (Kiondre) Graham and David Maack II, Stephanie Maack and Jonathan Maack; her great-grandchildren, Kai and Tanner Graham and her siblings, Leon Vanoss and Judy Schutts.
In addition to her parents, Lee was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Lou Hart, Madeline Wampole and Veronica Smith.
Funeral services honoring Lee’s life were held privately. Entombment was held in Holy Cross Cemetery in Racine, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial Masses for Lee to St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2224 30th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53144 are greatly appreciated by the family.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.